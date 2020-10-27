Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. Kroger also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.30 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northcoast Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kroger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.70.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE KR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,624.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.