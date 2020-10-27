Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.76.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,225,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,194,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.