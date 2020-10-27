Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. 348,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

