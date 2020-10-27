Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.7% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $279.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384,955. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total transaction of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.