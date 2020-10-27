Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 287 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

