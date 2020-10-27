Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 287 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.4% of Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after purchasing an additional 356,828 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Visa by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 127,035 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.
V traded down $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.16. The stock had a trading volume of 148,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,016,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.48.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
