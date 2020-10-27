Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after buying an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after buying an additional 2,208,862 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after buying an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.82. 94,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,003,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.70.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

