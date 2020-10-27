KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KushCo Holdings Inc. is the parent company to a diverse group of business units primarily in the cannabis, CBD and other related industries. KushCo Holdings’ subsidiaries provide exceptional customer service, product quality, compliancy knowledge and a local presence in serving customer base. The company’s brands include Kush Bottles, a sales platform distributor of packaging, supplies, and accessories. Kush Energy, which provides ultra-pure hydrocarbon gases and solvents to the cannabis and CBD sector. Hybrid Creative, a premier creative design agency for cannabis and non-cannabis ventures and Koleto Packaging Solutions, the research and development arm driving intellectual property development and acquisitions. KushCo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Kush Bottles Inc., is headquartered in Garden Grove, California. “

KSHB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of KushCo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of KushCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KushCo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.20.

OTCMKTS KSHB opened at $0.82 on Friday. KushCo has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

KushCo Company Profile

KushCo Holdings, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of packaging supplies and customized branding solutions in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pop-top bottles; child resistant exit, paper exit, and foil barrier bags; tubes; and polystyrene, silicone-lined polystyrene, and glass containers.

