Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $719.05.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,890 shares of company stock valued at $14,639,353. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $716.18. 1,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.20. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

