Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 221 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,302 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 63,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Verizon Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 342,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. 151,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,955,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

