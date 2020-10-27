Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 51 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $339.82. The stock had a trading volume of 68,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,038. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.14. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

