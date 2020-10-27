Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after buying an additional 21,974,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after buying an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after buying an additional 2,797,448 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921,631. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

