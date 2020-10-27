Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Increases Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in Home Depot by 10.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 541,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $101,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,394 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 72.9% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HD traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $278.02. 34,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,833. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus upped their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

