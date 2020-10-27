Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 13,312 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. 534,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,554,945. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.12.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

