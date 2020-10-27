Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 301 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Guggenheim lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

ILMN stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $322.42. 9,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total transaction of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,048,008.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

