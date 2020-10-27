Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 818 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.93 on Tuesday, reaching $300.80. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,856. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $313.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 145.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.25.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $253.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total transaction of $25,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,127 shares of company stock worth $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.