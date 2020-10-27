Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.06.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.