Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,320,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.94.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.63. 21,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

