Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe's Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Bank of America upped their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

LOW traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.01. 25,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

