Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.3% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. 585,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

