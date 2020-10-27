LINKA (LINKA) Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $422,870.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00032061 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $593.36 or 0.04406104 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00274483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00030042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

