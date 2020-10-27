Litecoin Price Reaches $57.58 on Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.58 or 0.00427573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.79 billion and approximately $3.73 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00009472 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 65,754,565 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.