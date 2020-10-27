MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,302. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

