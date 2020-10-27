MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.77.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. On average, research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 62,851 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,916,955.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,302. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 52,516 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit