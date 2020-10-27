Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MSGE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

