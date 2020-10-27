Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th.

Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 122.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.4%.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $29.85. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

