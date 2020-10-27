Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

