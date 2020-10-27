Markel (MKL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL) will post its 9/30/2020 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Markel to post earnings of $4.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $13.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. Markel had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKL opened at $995.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $995.91 and its 200-day moving average is $967.90. Markel has a 12 month low of $710.52 and a 12 month high of $1,347.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Markel from $895.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,075.50.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

