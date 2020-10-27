Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post $3.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.13 billion. Mastercard reported sales of $4.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year sales of $15.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $18.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.18 billion to $19.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.97.

MA traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.06. The stock had a trading volume of 185,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,419. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

