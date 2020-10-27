Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.52

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.52 and last traded at $124.17, with a volume of 21956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,357,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

