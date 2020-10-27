Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.52

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.52 and last traded at $124.17, with a volume of 21956 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.26.
A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Match Group from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.19 and a 200 day moving average of $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $2,021,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,141,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,357,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
