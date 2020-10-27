Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.46.

MAT opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 2.4% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,462,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,296,000 after buying an additional 1,090,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 6,950,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,451,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

