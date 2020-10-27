Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Invests $223,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 40,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

T traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 348,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,524,258. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $29.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

