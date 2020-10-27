MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on MEI Pharma from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 159.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in MEI Pharma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 329,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MEI Pharma by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 452,147 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MEI Pharma by 221.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 232,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MEI Pharma by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,625 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

