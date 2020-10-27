Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.

MTH stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,300 shares of company stock worth $17,027,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

