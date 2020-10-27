Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on MTH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.44.
MTH stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.70. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
In related news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $704,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,300 shares of company stock worth $17,027,694. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
