Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,079 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. 302,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,640,188. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

