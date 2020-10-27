Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $368,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,590.51. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,186. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,459.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,081.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,714.70.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

