Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,844 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,062,993 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,018 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.73. 43,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,186,517. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

