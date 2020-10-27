Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.04.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.03. 59,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,782,414. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.