Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 903 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 230,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 108,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 123,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 376,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,822,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,389,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.81.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

