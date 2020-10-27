Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 9,250.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after buying an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after buying an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after buying an additional 910,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 3M by 28.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,645,000 after buying an additional 777,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 28.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,355,000 after buying an additional 659,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.08.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,519. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $182.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.60. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

