Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $15,124,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $95,386,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,431.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 325,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,307,000 after buying an additional 304,506 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 190.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after buying an additional 211,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the period. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $116.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

