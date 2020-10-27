Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Shares Gap Down to $2.62

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.42. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 3,481 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $37.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

