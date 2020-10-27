MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.83.

MOFG opened at $21.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,089 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 852.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 87,637 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 59,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

