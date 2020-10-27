Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MIME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mimecast from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.58.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 517.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $266,920.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,650.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,094 shares of company stock worth $8,522,563 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mimecast by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,587,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after buying an additional 593,469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 513,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 311,210 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth $10,415,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

