Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

