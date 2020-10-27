Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Raymond James raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.22. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $333,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

