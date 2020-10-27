Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

MITK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $537.16 million, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

