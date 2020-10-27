Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $537.16 million, a PE ratio of 92.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 25,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $319,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,496.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $460,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,376 shares of company stock valued at $898,284. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 33.2% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

