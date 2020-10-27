Mizuho Boosts ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $217.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut ICON Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.45.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $215.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day moving average of $175.72.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.17. ICON Public had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ICON Public will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $212,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

