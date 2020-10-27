MKM Partners Boosts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $22.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lifted by MKM Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.37.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $21.65.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Gap will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gap by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Gap during the second quarter worth about $2,988,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gap by 52.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Gap by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in The Gap by 4.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

