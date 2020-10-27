Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

MC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $3,349,050 over the last 90 days. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

