MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDB. Citigroup increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $240.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.94. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $273.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $221,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at $29,688,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 69.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 6.0% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

